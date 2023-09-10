Demon Lord 2099 Anime Unveils Main Cast, Studio J.C. Staff

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event debuted the main cast, the animation studio J.C. Staff , and a teaser visual for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series on Sunday.

The anime stars:

Satoshi Hino as Demon Lord Veltol

Miku Itō as Machina

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kadokawa published the first novel volume in January 2021 and the second volume in April 2021. Yen Press released the second volume in June 2022.

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.