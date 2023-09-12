Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Film's Extended Edition Screens in U.S. Theaters on October 17-18 for 10th Anniversary

Film debuted in Japan in March 2013

Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that it will screen the English-dubbed Extended Edition of its Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film in U.S. theaters on October 17-18 in commemoration of the movie's 10th anniversary.

🚨Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods returns to the big screen to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the theatrical premiere of the special Extended Edition cut only! Coming to theaters across the U.S. this October 17 & 18. TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://hubs.la/Q021TR5p0 Are you excited to see #DragonBallZ #BattleofGods back in theaters? 🐉🙌 #DBZBOG10th #ToeiAnimation #FathomEvents @fathomevents(@ToeiAnimation)September 12

©BIRD STUDIO /SHUEISHA ©2013 DRAGON BALL Z the Movie Production Committee

The film's Extended Edition home video release shipped in North America in October 2014.

The film opened in Japan in March 2013. Funimation screened the film in North American theaters in August 2014. There was a red carpet premiere in July 2014.

Funimation describes the story:

Following the events of the Dragon Ball Z television series, after the defeat of Majin Buu, a new power awakens and threatens humanity. Beerus, an ancient and powerful God of Destruction, searches for Goku after hearing rumors of the Saiyan warrior who defeated Frieza. Realizing the threat Beerus poses to their home planet, the Z-fighters must find a way to stop him before it's too late. Only Goku, humanity's last hope, can ascend to the level of a legendary Super Saiyan God and stop Beerus's from destroying Earth, and possibly the entire universe!

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods earned US$2,553,002 during its limited theatrical run in North America.