GeGeGe no Kitarō ~Kappa no Terraforming Planetarium Anime Previewed in Video

Anime screens in planetariums, science museums in Japan starting on Saturday

Toei Animation began streaming a promotional video on Saturday for GeGeGe no Kitarō ~Kappa no Terraforming , a new anime in the GeGeGe no Kitarō franchise that will screen at various planetariums and science museums across Japan starting on Saturday. Toei Animation also states the anime will be available outside of Japan at a later date.

©水木プロ, 東映アニメーション

The story followsemployee Sora Yamamoto and kappa Kaasuke, who dream of going to space. Yamamoto aims to make the kappa an astronaut who can terraform Mars.plays Sora Yamamoto,plays Kaasuke,plays Josephine, andreprises his role as Nezumi Otoko. Other characters from the series also appear.

Setsuko Shibuichi directed the anime, and Hiroshi Ohnogi wrote the script.

The anime is the sixth of its kind to screen in planetariums. The anime is also part of several projects commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is a new Akuma Kun anime premiering on Netflix on November 9.

The franchise is getting a new Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film as part of the four "big projects." The film will open in Japan on November 17.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Toei Animation