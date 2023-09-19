Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron Film Earns Over 8.16 Billion Yen

Film now #79 highest-grossing film ever in Japan

The Boy and the Heron

How Do You Live?

HERO

Deep Impact

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Last Message: Umizaru

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

's latest feature film, or literally) has sold over 5.46 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 8.16 billion yen (about US$55.25 million) as of Monday. The film is now the #79 highest-grossing film in Japan, after surpassing the 2007film,, the live-actionfilm, and

The Boy and the Heron is still the #20 highest-grossing anime film in Japan, after surpassing the previous #20 Tales from Earthsea (which Hayao Miyazaki 's son Goro Miyazaki directed) last week.

The Boy and the Heron sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan).

The film opened simultaneously on IMAX with its general release in Japan on July 14. The film earned more than Miyazaki's celebrated Academy Award-winning 2001 film Spirited Away in its first four days, and earned 50% more than his 2013 film The Wind Rises . The film exceeded US$1.7 million from 44 IMAX screens, which is a new three-day opening record, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

The film is the first Studio Ghibli film to get a simultaneous IMAX release. The film is also screening in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X.

GKIDS licensed the film, and it will release it in North American theaters on December 8, with preview engagements on November 22.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, in addition to directing the film and writing the script. Takeshi Honda ( Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , Rebuild of Evangelion films) is the animation director. Joe Hisaishi ( Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , My Neighbor Totoro ) composed the music. Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is the producer. Kenshi Yonezu ( Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , March comes in like a lion ) performs the theme song "Chikyūgi" (Globe).

