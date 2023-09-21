North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 17-23

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 6 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20

Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 2 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Black Summoner Novel 14 AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 10 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 11 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22

The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 5 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21

D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 19 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Earl and Fairy Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21

Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 18

Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20

Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 42 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22

Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 5 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21

King's Proposal Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 16 Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19

Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 21

My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21

A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 18

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 12 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Studio Chizu 's Belle Novel Please Yen Press US$9.99 September 19

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 13 Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22