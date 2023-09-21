×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 17-23

posted on by Alex Mateo
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime; #DRCL midnight children, Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 September 19
Girls und Panzer TV + OVAs Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 September 19
Lycoris Recoil BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$149.98 September 19
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$89.98 September 19
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 September 19
Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 September 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
#DRCL midnight children Graphic Novel (GN) 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$27.00 September 19
Alice in Borderland GN 7Cite Viz Media US$19.99 September 19
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Assorted Entanglements GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Beauty and the Feast GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 September 19
A Bride's Story GN 14 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 September 19
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
Chained Soldier GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Dark Gathering GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 September 19
The Deer King GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 20Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 September 19
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Emanon GN 4Please Dark Horse US$14.99 September 20
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
The Essence of Being a Muse GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy GNPlease Square Enix Manga US$14.99 September 19
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Glitch GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
The Great Cleric GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 September 19
Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 42Please Viz Media US$9.99 September 19
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Insomniacs After School GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 September 19
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Kemono Jihen GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 September 19
Magical Girl Incident GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
Maiden of the Needle GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Manner of Death GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Mieruko-chan GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$12.99 September 19
My Sister, The Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 September 19
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 3Please Denpa US$29.95 September 19
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 21Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
One-Punch Man GN 26Please Viz Media US$9.99 September 19
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 21Please One Peace US$11.95 September 19
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 September 19
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 September 19
The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 5Please Kodansha USA US$76.93 September 19
Shaman King Flowers GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
SOTUS GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Spirits & Cat Ears GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19
Until I Love Myself GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 September 19
Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 3Please Denpa US$12.95 September 19
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
#DRCL midnight children GN 1Please Viz Media US$17.99 September 19
Alice in Borderland GN 7Cite Viz Media US$15.99 September 19
Assorted Entanglements GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
A Bride's Story GN 14Please Yen Press US$9.99 September 19
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Dark Gathering GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 September 19
The Deer King GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 20Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Doing His Best to Confess GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
Doll-Kara GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 20
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Essence of Being a Muse GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Gamaran GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Glitch GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 42Please Viz Media US$6.99 September 19
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Insomniacs After School GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 September 19
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Issak GN 2Please Yen Press US$10.99 September 19
Kemono Jihen GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
Magical Girl Incident GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Maiden of the Needle GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Manner of Death GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 20
Medalist GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
Mieruko-chan GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
My Sister, The Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 21Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
One-Punch Man GN 26Please Viz Media US$6.99 September 19
Our Fake Marriage GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
The Princess Everyone Hates is the Beast King's Favorite ~The Poison Princess's Life is Reset and then She Finds Love~ GN 1Please Shusuisha US$6.99 September 22
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
A Side Character's Love Story GN 6Please Coamix US$6.99 September 19
SOTUS GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Spirits & Cat Ears GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Stray Cat & Wolf GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Teppu GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
Until I Love Myself GN 2Please Viz Media US$8.99 September 19
We're New at This GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 19
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 10Cite Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Hell Mode Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 September 19
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
King's Proposal Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 16Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 September 19
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 12Please Yen Press US$13.99 September 19
Studio Chizu's Belle Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 September 19
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 4Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 September 19
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Black Summoner Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 19Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Earl and Fairy Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21
Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 18
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 42Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21
King's Proposal Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 16Please Yen Press US$14.99 September 19
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 21
My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 21
A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 18
The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 12Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Studio Chizu's Belle NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 September 19
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19
Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 22
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 19

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails PS4, Switch, PC gameCite NIS America US$39.99 September 19
Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways DLC PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$9.99 September 21


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
