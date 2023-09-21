News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 17-23
posted on by Alex Mateo
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime; #DRCL midnight children, Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|September 19
|Girls und Panzer TV + OVAs Collection BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|September 19
|Lycoris Recoil BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|September 19
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$89.98
|September 19
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|September 19
|Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|September 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|#DRCL midnight children Graphic Novel (GN) 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$27.00
|September 19
|Alice in Borderland GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|September 19
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Assorted Entanglements GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Beauty and the Feast GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|September 19
|A Bride's Story GN 14 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|September 19
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Chained Soldier GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Dark Gathering GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|September 19
|The Deer King GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Do You Like Big Girls? GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|September 19
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Emanon GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|September 20
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Essence of Being a Muse GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Final Fantasy XIV: Eorzea Academy GNPlease
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Glitch GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Great Cleric GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 42Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Insomniacs After School GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Kemono Jihen GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|September 19
|Magical Girl Incident GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Maiden of the Needle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Manner of Death GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Mieruko-chan GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$12.99
|September 19
|My Sister, The Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|September 19
|Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|September 19
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|One-Punch Man GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|September 19
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 21Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|September 19
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|September 19
|The Seven Deadly Sins GN Box Set 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$76.93
|September 19
|Shaman King Flowers GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|SOTUS GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Spirits & Cat Ears GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Until I Love Myself GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|September 19
|Vampeerz: My Peer Vampires GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|September 19
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|#DRCL midnight children GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|September 19
|Alice in Borderland GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|September 19
|Assorted Entanglements GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|A Bride's Story GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|September 19
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Dark Gathering GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Deer King GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Doing His Best to Confess GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|Doll-Kara GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 20
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Essence of Being a Muse GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Gamaran GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Glitch GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Handyman Saitō in Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 42Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Insomniacs After School GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Issak GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|September 19
|Kemono Jihen GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Magical Girl Incident GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Maiden of the Needle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Manner of Death GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 20
|Medalist GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|Mieruko-chan GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|My Dear, Curse-Casting Vampiress GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|My Sister, The Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|One-Punch Man GN 26Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Our Fake Marriage GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|The Princess Everyone Hates is the Beast King's Favorite ~The Poison Princess's Life is Reset and then She Finds Love~ GN 1Please
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|September 22
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 6Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|September 19
|SOTUS GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Spirits & Cat Ears GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Stray Cat & Wolf GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Teppu GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|Until I Love Myself GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|September 19
|We're New at This GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
|Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 19
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 19
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Hell Mode Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|King's Proposal Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|September 19
|Studio Chizu's Belle Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|September 19
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|September 19
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Black Summoner Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 22
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 22
|The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 21
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 22
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Earl and Fairy Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 21
|Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 18
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 42Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 22
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 21
|King's Proposal Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|September 19
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 21
|My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 21
|A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 19
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 18
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Studio Chizu's Belle NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
|Survival Strategies of a Corrupt Aristocrat Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 22
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 19
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails PS4, Switch, PC gameCite
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|September 19
|Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways DLC PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$9.99
|September 21
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.