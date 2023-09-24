Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Ends

Anime adaptation also airs final episode on Monday

This year's 43rd issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga is ending with the chapter thatwill publish on theservice on Monday. The 12th and final episode of the manga's anime adaptation will also air on Monday evening.

The manga's 16th volume will ship on December 4.

Viz Media and Shueisha are both publishing the manga in English digitally, and Seven Seas is releasing the compiled book volumes digitally and physically in English. Seven Seas describes the story:

Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2020. The manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in April 2022.

The anime adaptation premiered on January 9 in Japan, but the staff delayed the fifth episode and beyond in January due to the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule. The anime restarted its originally scheduled broadcast of 12 episodes on July 10.