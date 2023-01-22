Ayakashi Triangle Anime Delays Episodes 5 & Beyond

The official website for the television anime of'smanga announced on Monday that the staff is delaying the show's fifth episode and beyond, with the production committee citing the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule.

The third episode will still air and stream on Monday, and the fourth will also debut on schedule next Monday. However, the anime will begin re-running the first to fourth episode on February 6. The anime's website and Twitter account will announce the broadcast and streaming dates for the fifth episode and beyond in the near future.

The first Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume of the anime has also been delayed from March 29 to September 27. The subsequent second to the sixth monthly volumes have also been delayed to October 2023 to February 2024.

Ayakashi Triangle is the third Aniplex television anime this season to suffer from delays, following NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a and UniteUp! .

The show premiered January 9 in Japan, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , Slow Loop ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , with Kei Umabiki as assistant director. Shogo Yasukawa ( Hyperdimension Neptunia , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hideki Furukawa ( Strike The Blood III , IV, FINAL , Battle Girl High School , Invaders of the Rokujyōma!? ) is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Rei Ishizuka ( A Couple of Cuckoos , PriPara ) is composing the music.

Viz Media and Shueisha are both publishing the manga in English digitally, and Seven Seas is releasing the compiled book volumes digitally and physically in English. Seven Seas released the first uncut volume on November 1, and will release the second volume on February 7. Seven Seas describes the story:

Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back.