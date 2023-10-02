Crunchyroll to Stream Paradox Live The Animation

Anime premieres on Tuesday

© Paradox Live The Animation

announced on Monday that it will stream the series for the fall 2023 anime season. The anime will launch on the service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries), and Oceania.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, Wednesday at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will also run on Animax Japan on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will stream on the ABEMA , Anime Times , d Anime Store and Lemino streaming services in Japan.

The anime had an advance screening event titled " Paradox Live The Animation Special Start Event" on September 30 at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama.

The anime features a returning cast including:

Naoya Ando (episode or unit director on Aikatsu! , Love Live! Sunshine!! , PriPara ) is directing Paradox Live The Animation at PINE JAM . Takayo Ikami ( Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- , Dances with the Dragons , Penguindrum ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Koji Haneda ( The Faraway Paladin , Initial D: Legend films) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The four teams BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura are performing the opening theme song "RISE UP."

Avex and GCREST 's hip-hop-themed multimedia project takes place in the near future, where rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.

A Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox featured four hip-hop teams: BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura. Their battle at the event inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan, who are holding a new contest titled Phantom Live, this time featuring eight teams.

The franchise includes CDs, merchandise, and events. The franchise will also get a smartphone game.

Source: Crunchyroll