Delicious in Dungeon Anime's English-Subtitled Trailer Reveals More Cast, Bump of Chicken Opening Song, January-June Run

Kadokawa posted the first English-subtitled full trailer for Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer announces the anime's three additional cast members, opening theme song "Sleep Walking Orchestra" by the rock band BUMP OF CHICKEN and broadcast run over two consecutive cours (quarters of the year) from January to June 2024.

The newly announced cast members are:

Saori Hayami as Falin, a magic user exploring dungeons with her brother Laios

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS as Falin, a magic user exploring dungeons with her brother Laios Akira Miki as Namari, a dwarf who parted ways with Laios and his the party

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS Shinji Kawada as Shuro, a talented swordfighter who also left the party

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the Delicious in Dungeon anime at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) is designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) is composing the music.

Netlflix will stream the anime worldwide in January 2024. Studio Trigger 's panel at Anime Expo premiered the anime's first episode in July.

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

Sources: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.