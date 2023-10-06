Manga UP! Adds The Prince's Keeper Manga in English

's manga about prince who can turn into cat launched in March

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service began releasing Oto Nagatsuki and Himako Neko 's The Prince's Keeper: The Cursed Prince is Too Fluffy to Resist! ( Ōji-sama no Kainushigakari: Norowareta Denka ga Mofu Mofu Body de Sasotte Kimasu ) manga in English on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

In the residential area of the royal capital, a socially anxious apprentice witch, Miranda, manages the storefront of an enchanted medicines and sundries shop. Her quiet life is interrupted when an invitation to a royal tea party arrives. At the palace's greenhouse, she encounters Prince Heinrich—but…as a cat?! Cursed to take the form of a fluffy feline, he then shockingly requests her to become his keeper! Thus begins the slightly suggestive tale of a witch with a handsome prince as a familiar!

The manga launched in Japanese on Manga UP! on March 25, and Square Enix released the first compiled volume on August 7.

The manga is based on Nagatsuki's light novel series of the same name. Nagatsuki released the entire story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021, and released a bonus chapter on March 25.

Source: Email correspondence