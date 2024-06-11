Heart Gear Manga Ends on June 26

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsuyoshi Takaki, Shueisha

The 51st chapter of Tsuyoshi Takaki 's Heart Gear manga revealed on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on Wednesday that the next chapter will be the final one on June 26.

The series returned from its year-long hiatus in January.

The manga's 39th chapter published in December 2022, and announced that the manga would go on hiatus. It did not reveal at the time when the manga would return.

The manga first went on hiatus in May 2020 due to Takaki's poor health, and returned in August 2022.

The manga launched in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. The manga's sixth compiled book volume released in Japan in June 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a ruined world, a human girl, Lu, and a droid, Zet, live a humble life. Then one day, they encounter a mysterious new droid, Chrome... Now all three of them live together like a family, but then…

Takaki launched the Black Torch manga in in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in December 2016, and ended it in 2018. Shueisha published the fifth and final volume for the manga in August 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and published the fifth volume in August 2019.

Source: Shonen Jump+