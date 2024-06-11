Live-Action Cells at Work! Film's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, December Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action film of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga posted a "early teaser trailer" on Tuesday. The teaser announces the film's main cast and December premiere.

Mei Nagano (live-action My Broken Mariko , Ni no Kuni , Peach Girl , Burn the House Down , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) will star in the film as Red Blood Cell, and Takeru Satō (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Ajin , Bakuman. , Beck ) will star as White Blood Cell.

Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile , Thermae Romae , Fly Me to Saitama ) is directing the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Liar x Liar , Princess Jellyfish ). Warner Bros. Japan is distributing the film.

© Akane Shimizu, Kodansha

Cells at Work!

Shimizu launched the originalmanga (seen right) in the March 2015 issue of'smagazine, and ended it in January 2021.is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end is Kae Hashimoto 's Hataraku Saibō Illegal ( Cells at Work! Illegal ), which ended in July 2023. The manga focused on a body that takes illegal substances and is subjected to physical violence. Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady) spinoff manga ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021. Choco Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Hataraku Saibō Neko (Cells at Work! Cat), and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji 's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri (Cells at Work! Medicine), both recently launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2023.