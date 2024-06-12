Mifumi Inaba's 1st Teasing Master Takagi-san Manga Spinoff Ends in 5 Chapters

© Mifumi Inaba, Shogakukan

Teasing Master Takagi-san

Manga creatorannounced on his X (formerly) account on Tuesday that the(literally, Teasing Master (Formerly Known as) Takagi-san) manga, the spinoff of's) manga, is scheduled to end in five chapters, or the series' 314th chapter.

The spinoff manga is set when Takagi and Nishikata are married and have a daughter named Chi.

Inaba launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE in July 2017, and Shogakukan published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on May 10.

Inaba also launched a related spinoff manga titled Karakai Jōzu(?) no Nishikata-san (Teasing Master(?) Nishikata-san) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shōnen Sunday magazine on November 10. The manga centers on Chi, Nishikata and Takagi's middle school daughter, as she teases and is teased by the boy sitting next to her in class. The manga will run for 10 chapters.

Yamamoto launched the original Teasing Master Takagi-san manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. The manga ended serialization in October 12. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final volume on January 12. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga has inspired three television anime seasons and an anime film, as well as other manga spinoffs separate from Inaba's.

The manga also inspired a live-action series, which premiered on Netflix on March 26, and on the TBS channel in Japan on April 2. A live-action film depicting an original story set 10 years after the manga's middle school setting, premiered in Japan on May 31.