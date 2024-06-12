News
Giji Harem Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song, July 4 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video reveals four more cast members and the anime's July 4 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Ad Lib" by Rin Nanakura (as voiced by Saori Hayami).
The newly announced cast members are:
The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel and also stream on the ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai services in Japan on July 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then run on BS Fuji on July 5 and on AT-X on July 6, and it will stream on d Anime Store on July 7.The anime stars:
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama
- Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura
- Mai Narumi as Ayaka Nanakura
Toshihiro Kikuchi (Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, episode director for Attack on Titan) is directing the anime at Nomad. Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu Friends!, Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun-, Buddy Daddies) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshihisa Sato (key animator for March comes in like a lion, Re:CREATORS) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music, and Takeshi Watanabe (To Love-Ru, Ro-Kyu-Bu!, The Duke of Death and His Maid) is composing the music. The music group GOHOBI performs the ending theme song "Blouse."
Additional staff includes:
- Color Design: Azusa Sasaki
- Art: Shinji Katahira (Studio Arkansas)
- Photography: Kei Machida (Chiptune)
- Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya
- Sound: Kasai Planning
- Sound Director: Takuya Satō
The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.
Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday (Gessan) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.
Sources: Giji Harem anime's website, Comic Natalie