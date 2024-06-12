Giji Harem Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song, July 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō 's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video reveals four more cast members and the anime's July 4 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Ad Lib" by Rin Nanakura (as voiced by Saori Hayami ).

Image via Giri Harem anime's website © 斉藤ゆう／小学館／疑似ハーレム製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Junichi Suwabe as Motokuni Nakayama (President)

Kōji Yusa as Tsuguto Iwata (Tsū-chan), Eiji's classmate

Maria Abo as Megu, Rin's classmate

Minako Satō as Kiri Shirasawa, a new club member

The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel and also stream on the ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai services in Japan on July 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then run on BS Fuji on July 5 and on AT-X on July 6, and it will stream on d Anime Store on July 7.

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama

as Eiji Kitahama Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura

as Rin Nanakura Mai Narumi as Ayaka Nanakura

The anime stars:

Toshihiro Kikuchi ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , episode director for Attack on Titan ) is directing the anime at Nomad . Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu Friends! , Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun- , Buddy Daddies ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshihisa Sato (key animator for March comes in like a lion , Re:CREATORS ) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music, and Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Ro-Kyu-Bu! , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is composing the music. The music group GOHOBI performs the ending theme song "Blouse."

Additional staff includes:

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.

