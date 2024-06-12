×
Giji Harem Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Ending Song, July 4 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Junichi Suwabe, Kōji Yusa, Maria Abo, Minako Satō join cast

The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video reveals four more cast members and the anime's July 4 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Ad Lib" by Rin Nanakura (as voiced by Saori Hayami).

The newly announced cast members are:

Junichi Suwabe as Motokuni Nakayama (President)
Kōji Yusa as Tsuguto Iwata (Tsū-chan), Eiji's classmate
Maria Abo as Megu, Rin's classmate
Minako Satō as Kiri Shirasawa, a new club member
The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel and also stream on the ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai services in Japan on July 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then run on BS Fuji on July 5 and on AT-X on July 6, and it will stream on d Anime Store on July 7.

The anime stars:

Toshihiro Kikuchi (Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, episode director for Attack on Titan) is directing the anime at Nomad. Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu Friends!, Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun-, Buddy Daddies) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshihisa Sato (key animator for March comes in like a lion, Re:CREATORS) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music, and Takeshi Watanabe (To Love-Ru, Ro-Kyu-Bu!, The Duke of Death and His Maid) is composing the music. The music group GOHOBI performs the ending theme song "Blouse."

Additional staff includes:

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday (Gessan) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.

Sources: Giji Harem anime's website, Comic Natalie

