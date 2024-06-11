Elden Ring Gets New Comedy Manga Featuring Game's NPCs on July 4

ELDEN RING Tōki Hazama no Monogatari manga tells "what if" short stories about game's NPCs

Famitsu.com's special portal website for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware 's Elden Ring game announced on June 4 a new comedy manga based on the game titled ELDEN RING Tōki Hazama no Monogatari (ELDEN RING Distant Stories from The Lands Between), by manga author Haruichi ( Star Wars: Visions , Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan manga series). The manga will launch on July 4 on Kadokawa 's Comic Hu manga website.

Image via Elden Ring game's Famitsu Special Portal Site ©2024 KADOKAWA Game Linkage Inc. ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

The heartwarming comedy manga is an omnibus collection of short stories with "what if" scenarios that might have taken place in the Lands Between, featuring the NPCs (non-player character) that appear in the game. The manga's first story will feature a broken-hearted girl named Roderika.

Kadokawa launched Nikiichi Tobita 's ( A Cursed Sword's Daily Life ) Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree ( Elden Ring: Ōgonki e no Michi ) gag manga on its free manga website ComicWalker in September 2022. The manga has a simulpub in 11 languages including English, Traditional Chinese, Korean, French, and Italian among others. Kadokawa will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume in Japan on July 4. Yen Press publishes the manga physically in English, and will release the fourth volume on October 15.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

The game's latest DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game.

Source: Elden Ring game's Famitsu special portal site





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.