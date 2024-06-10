Interest
Mayu Matusoka, Hey! Say! Jump Idol Daiki Arioka Announce Marriage
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mayu Matsuoka, who played Shinobu Wakamiya from the live-action Chihayafuru films, announced her marriage on June 7 on her official website to Daiki Arioka, member of the idol group Hey! Say! JUMP. Her announcement came with a message to her fans and those she works with. In her message Matsuoka wrote (roughly translated):
To everyone who has helped me,
I, Matsuoka Mayu, would like to announce that I am getting married.
Although I am still young, I hope to continue to cherish the things that have been important to me up until now and move forward in life at a comfortable pace.
It has been 20 years since I joined my agency as a child actor.
I have made countless connections, and my gratitude only grows with each passing year.
To those of you who have been a part of my life, I am sorry you are hearing my announcement in this manner.
I look forward to the day when I can see you all again.
Please take care of yourself as we are entering a period of change in the seasons.
At the time of writing Matsuoka has received countless well-wishes from her fans and colleagues on her most recent Instagram account.
Arioka also posted a message to his fans through his agency, Starto Entertainment. In his message Arioka wrote (roughly translated):
I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your continued support.
I am pleased to announce I will be marrying actor Mayu Matsuoka.
I have many shortcomings, I will do my best to show you how I have grown as a person with a partner.
I hope we will respect each other's values and be sincere in our relationship.
I do not plan to announce any further details including the date of our marriage.
I appreciate your understanding.
I would appreciate your continued guidance and encouragement, both within the group and as an individual.
At the time of this writing Arioka has also received countless well-wishes from his fans and colleagues on his most recent Instagram post.
Matsuoka has also appeared in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as Menoa Bellucci, Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel as Kimia, A Silent Voice as young Shoya Ishida, among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.
Arioka has appeared in Shin Ultraman as Akihisa Taki and the live-action Kindaichi Case Files TV drama as the fourth Ryuji Saki. His abridged profile can be found through his agency.
Sources: Mayu Matsuoka's website (link 2), Mayu Matsuoka's Instagram account, Starto Entertainment's Hey! Say! JUMP page (link 2), Daiki Arioka's Instagram account