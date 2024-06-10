Mayu Matusoka, Hey! Say! Jump Idol Daiki Arioka Announce Marriage

Image via www.instagram.com ©松岡茉優 Image via starto.jp © STARTO ENTERTAINMENT, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Mayu Matsuoka , who played Shinobu Wakamiya from the live-action Chihayafuru films, announced her marriage on June 7 on her official website to Daiki Arioka , member of the idol group Hey! Say! JUMP . Her announcement came with a message to her fans and those she works with. In her message Matsuoka wrote (roughly translated):

To everyone who has helped me,



I, Matsuoka Mayu, would like to announce that I am getting married.



Although I am still young, I hope to continue to cherish the things that have been important to me up until now and move forward in life at a comfortable pace.



It has been 20 years since I joined my agency as a child actor.

I have made countless connections, and my gratitude only grows with each passing year.



To those of you who have been a part of my life, I am sorry you are hearing my announcement in this manner.



I look forward to the day when I can see you all again.



Please take care of yourself as we are entering a period of change in the seasons.

At the time of writing Matsuoka has received countless well-wishes from her fans and colleagues on her most recent Instagram account.

Arioka also posted a message to his fans through his agency, Starto Entertainment. In his message Arioka wrote (roughly translated):

I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your continued support.



I am pleased to announce I will be marrying actor Mayu Matsuoka .



I have many shortcomings, I will do my best to show you how I have grown as a person with a partner.

I hope we will respect each other's values and be sincere in our relationship.



I do not plan to announce any further details including the date of our marriage.

I appreciate your understanding.



I would appreciate your continued guidance and encouragement, both within the group and as an individual.

At the time of this writing Arioka has also received countless well-wishes from his fans and colleagues on his most recent Instagram post.

Matsuoka has also appeared in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as Menoa Bellucci, Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel as Kimia, A Silent Voice as young Shoya Ishida, among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.

Arioka has appeared in Shin Ultraman as Akihisa Taki and the live-action Kindaichi Case Files TV drama as the fourth Ryuji Saki. His abridged profile can be found through his agency.