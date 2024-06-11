Exclusive: Berserk Bookends of Guts' Sword Get Manga Paint Makeover

Dark Horse revealed on Tuesday that it is releasing a new limited-edition "Manga Paint" variant of special bookends themed after Guts' sword, the Dragon Slayer, from Kentarō Miura 's Berserk manga. The new bookends are similar to Dark Horse 's previously released ones, but these are painted black-and-white in the style of the original manga. The bookends cost US$199.99, and they are available only through pre-order from Dark Horse Direct until August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin shipping between December 2024-February 2025.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Bigshot ToyWorks sculpted the bookends, and J.W. Productions prototyped and hand-painted them. The polyresin bookends measure at 7” tall by 5” wide and between 9” and 10” long, each. Each bookend has a hand-numbered base and includes a certificate of authenticity.

Dark Horse previously released a limited print of 1,000 colored bookends based on Guts' sword in 2020.

Miura passed away on May 6, 2021 due to acute aortic dissection. He was 54. The manga went on hiatus after his passing, but then resumed in Young Animal in June 2022. The manga now has the following credits: "Original work by Kentarō Miura , manga by Studio Gaga , supervised by Kouji Mori ."

Miura launched the manga in 1989. Dark Horse releases the manga in English. The manga has inspired three television anime series, an anime film trilogy that also became a compilation series, and several video games.

Source: Email correspondence