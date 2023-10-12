Ensemble Stars!! Music Game Launches PC Version in English

PC version's pre-registration exceeds 200,000 users

The official Twitter account of Happy Elements ' Ensemble Stars!! Music game announced the launch of its English PC version on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Happy Elements

The game's PC version can be downloaded from the official website. The PC version will support data sharing with the mobile version, making it easier for players to access the game and switch between devices seamlessly.

The game announced its PC version on June 17, as part of the game's English version's anniversary celebration. The pre-registration for the game's PC version started on the same day, and it has now exceeded to 200,000. The game has started giving rewards to players who pre-registered for the PC version.

The Ensemble Stars!! Music app launched for iOS and Android devices in English in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and 10 more countries in June 2022.

Happy Elements launched the Ensemble Stars!! Basic and Ensemble Stars!! Music apps in March 2020. The two apps feature new content for the idol franchise as well as a new gameplay style. The main Ensemble Stars! game changed its name to Ensemble Stars!! Basic with the launch. The "Basic" app allows players to continue playing the app as they always have. In contrast, the Ensemble Stars!! Music app features a new rhythm game style of gameplay.

The "idol-training produce game" takes place at a private boys' idol-training school with a history of turning out many great talents in show business. The protagonist is the school's lone female student who transfers to the school because of a special situation, and enters the school's producer department. The game features 14 different idol units and has a cast of more than 50 male voice actors.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered in July 2019. The cast from the game returned for the anime. The franchise also includes a manga, novels, stage musical adaptations, and CDs.

The franchise 's latest anime project titled Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection "Element" debuted on YouTube on April 6.

Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! , the new theatrical anime film for the Ensemble Stars! franchise , opened in theaters in Japan in March 2022, and ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. The movie began screening in 13 more theaters in April 2022, and was available for rental streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan from that April to August. The anime takes place in New York and features the characters visiting New York to attend an Idol Film Festival.

Sources: Press release, Ensemble Stars!! Music game's Twitter account