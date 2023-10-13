'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Anime Reveals More Cast, January 2024 Premiere

More staff also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga revealed the show's additional cast and staff, teaser video, and January 2024 debut on TV Tokyo on Friday.

The new cast includes Makoto Furukawa as Masato Tsuge and Gen Sato as Minato Wataya.

The newly revealed staff incudes:

© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

stars as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, andas his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa.

Yoshiko Okuda ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Haikyu!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is designing the characters, and Tomoko Konparu ( Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , Nodame Cantabile ) is overseeing the series scripts.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018, and Square Enix published the 12th volume on July 22.

The manga inspired a Japanese live-action television series that premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series itself inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service on December 2020. The series received a live-action film sequel that opened in Japan in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a live-action Thai series.