Live-Action Don't Call It Mystery Film Sells 3 Million Tickets At Box Office

Film premiered in Japan on September 15

The Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Yumi Tamura 's Don't Call It Mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga revealed on Friday that the film has sold over 3 million tickets. Tamura commemorated the announcement with an illustration:

The film opened on September 15, and centered on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes.

A reboot live-action series celebrating the film's release premiered on September 9.

Image via Do not say mystery live-action film's website ©2023 フジテレビジョン 小学館 TopCoat 東宝 FNS27社

Seven Seas

Totonou is a young college student who stands out—both for his bushy hairdo and his finely-honed abilities of observation and deduction. When Totonou is accused of murder, he puts his skills to work and uses his exceptional insights to find the real killer. Later, all Totonou wants to do is return to his own little world, but he can't avoid getting caught up in one mystery after another. In his own blunt yet gentle way, Totonou is a truth seeker who tries to make sense of a chaotic—and often dangerous—world.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and published the first 2-in-1 omnibus volume on May 30. The manga is described as:

Tamura published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.

