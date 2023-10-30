News
Live-Action Don't Call It Mystery Film Sells 3 Million Tickets At Box Office
posted on by Anita Tai
The Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Yumi Tamura's Don't Call It Mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga revealed on Friday that the film has sold over 3 million tickets. Tamura commemorated the announcement with an illustration:
◥◣㊗️𝟑𝟎𝟎万人突破🎊◢◤— 【公式】ミステリと言う勿れ〈大ヒット上映中！ 〉 (@not_mystery_) October 27, 2023
映画『#ミステリと言う勿れ』
公開から10/23(月)までの39日間で...
観客動員数は𝟑𝟎𝟎万人を突破✨#ミステリ映画 をご覧になった
皆様へ感謝を込めて...
原作者•#田村由美 先生より
描き下ろしのお祝いイラストが到着📮
映画はまだまだ上映中！
週末は映画館へ🧣 pic.twitter.com/OzaU6ZyYkd
The film opened on September 15, and centered on the manga's "Hiroshima Arc," which appears in the manga's second to fourth volumes.
A reboot live-action series celebrating the film's release premiered on September 9.Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and published the first 2-in-1 omnibus volume on May 30. Seven Seas describes the manga:
Totonou is a young college student who stands out—both for his bushy hairdo and his finely-honed abilities of observation and deduction. When Totonou is accused of murder, he puts his skills to work and uses his exceptional insights to find the real killer. Later, all Totonou wants to do is return to his own little world, but he can't avoid getting caught up in one mystery after another. In his own blunt yet gentle way, Totonou is a truth seeker who tries to make sense of a chaotic—and often dangerous—world.
Tamura published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.
Sources: Cinema Today, Don't Call It Mystery film's Twitter account