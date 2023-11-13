News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 30-November 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2 earns 3.2% rating
The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 5 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 2 at 9:50 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|November 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|November 3 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2
|NHK
|November 4 (Sat)
|00:00
|86 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Jujutsu Kaisen season 2
|TBS
|November 2 (Thu)
|23:56
|30 min.
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|November 3 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)