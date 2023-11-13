×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 30-November 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2 earns 3.2% rating

The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 5 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 2 at 9:50 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV November 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV November 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi November 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.6
One Piece Fuji TV November 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV November 3 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.4
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 2 NHK November 4 (Sat) 00:00 86 min.
3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 TBS November 2 (Thu) 23:56 30 min.
2.4
Soreike! Anpanman NTV November 3 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

