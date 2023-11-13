Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 30-November 5

The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara 's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, November 5 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie 's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 2 at 9:50 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)