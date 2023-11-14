Hyperdimension Neptunia Compilation Anime, OVAs Launch on Digital Retailers

Image courtesy of Idea Factory

Idea Factory announced on Tuesday that the Hyperdimension Neptunia : The Animation anime compilations, Hyperdimension Neptunia Hi☆Light : Crystal of Light and Hi☆Light: The Blazing Bifrost , are now available on iTunes , Google , and Amazon . In addition, three previously released OVAs are available: Neptune's Summer Vacation ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ), Nep-Nep Festival ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival ), and Little Purple Sunshine ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Hidamari no Little Purple ). The compilation anime are also streaming on Vudu .

Hyperdimension Neptunia Hi☆Light : Crystal of Light compiles episodes 1-5, 11, and 12 of the anime. Hyperdimension Neptunia Hi☆Light : The Blazing Bifrost compiles episodes 6-10 and 13 of the anime.

The compilation anime both streamed on YouTube in Japan in May 2020.

Funimation streamed the 2013 Hyperdimension Neptunia television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

The first new OVA in the franchise, Neptune's Summer Vacation ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi ), debuted in Japan in July 2019. It was also available for streaming on PlayStation Video and Bandai Channel in the same month. Idea Factory International (IFI) previously released the anime on Steam in fall 2020.

The second OVA , Nep-Nep Festival ( Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival ), was exclusively viewable through a serial code on a PlayPic Card bundled with Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which debuted in October 2022.

The franchise's third OVA , Little Purple Sunshine ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune: Hidamari no Little Purple ), streamed online in Japan in July 2022. The franchise's second and third OVA were previously available to stream on Steam , starting in September 2022. However, all video releases on the Steam platform were no longer available for streaming or purchase as of November 2022. Users who already purchased videos in their Steam libraries can still watch them.

Source: Press release