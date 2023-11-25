The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil Anime Casts Kazuhiro Yamaji

Yamaji plays homeroom teacher in January anime

Kadokawa announced on Saturday that the television anime of Sawayoshi Azuma 's The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil ( Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru ) manga has cast Kazuhiro Yamaji in the role of the teacher Shiromura.

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Shiromura is the homeroom teacher of Akutsu and the other students. The company describes him as "a nice guy who leads the class with a mixture of bizarre masculinity and middle-aged sadness."

The anime will debut in January 2024.will stream the series as it airs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a recruitment mission in a human high school, is drafting allies for Hell against the heavenly angels. But when seated beside the captivating Lily Amane, he's in for a devilishly hilarious celestial surprise!

The anime stars:

The group "Taiyō to Odore, Tsukiyo ni Utae " will perform the opening theme song "Otowa." Kaori Ishihara will perform the ending theme song "Gift."

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G NEXT , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) is in charge of series scripts and is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (in collaboration with GAINA ). Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters, Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Fuuka ) is composing the music, and ANLA is in charge of music production.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on October 26. The first volume of a spinoff manga also shipped on October 26.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.