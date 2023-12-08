Bloody Mary Manga Gets Stage Play in 2024

Naoya Kitagawa, Shuya Sunagawa star in play in Tokyo from January 26-February 4

Akaza Samamiya 's Bloody Mary manga is getting a stage play at Kokumin Kyosai Coop Hall/Space Zero in Shinjuku from January 26-February 4. The play stars Naoya Kitagawa as Bloody Mary (pictured below on left) and Shuya Sunagawa as Ichirō Rosario di Maria (right).

©Akaza Samamiya／KADOKAWA

The cast also includes:

Toya Morita as Takumi Sakuraba

Chie Arii as Hydra Scarlet

Takanori Yamaki as Shinobu Yuki

Tomoyuki Takagi as Hasegawa

Elizabeth Marry as Lily MacLane

Yusuke Hanai as Gendō Sakuraba

Juri as Isaac Rosario di Maria

Ryō Horikoshi is directing the play. Akira Kuzuki is writing the screenplay. Yasuhiro Roppongi is choreographing the swordplay. Trifle Entertainment is producing.

©Akaza Samamiya／KADOKAWA

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint has licensed the series, and it describes the story:

"Bloody" Mary, a vampire with a death wish, has spent the past 400 years chasing down a modern-day exorcist named Maria who is thought to have inherited “The Blood of Maria” and is the only one who can kill Mary. To Mary's dismay, Maria doesn't know how to kill vampires. Desperate to die, Mary agrees to become Maria's bodyguard until Maria can find a way to kill him.

Samamiya began the series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in November 2013, and ended it in February 2017. The manga got a spinoff one-shot that March. Kadokawa shipped the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume shipped on March 2017. Viz Media released the 10th volume in North America in March 2018. The manga received a drama CD in 2015.

Sources: Bloody Mary stage play's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.