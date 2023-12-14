Wind Breaker Anime Unveils 1st Promo Video, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga unveiled the series' staff and first promotional video on Friday.

Toshifumi Akai ( Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is handling the series composition. Taishi Kawakami ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is composing the music.

© にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

The anime will premiere in April 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and has been releasing it digitally in English since spring of 2022. It is now also publishing the series in print. The company describes the manga:

An adrenaline-filled manga set in a high school for delinquents who are now heroes protecting their town. A fierce, new student arrives at the school determined to fight his way to the top and become the strongest of them all. This edgy, action-packed manga is guaranteed to excite fans of Tokyo Revengers and other stories about high school delinquents. Haruka Sakura wants nothing to do with weaklings—he's only interested in the strongest of the strong. He's just started at Furin High School, a school of degenerates known only for their brawling strength—strength they use to protect their town from anyone who wishes it ill. But Haruka's not interested in being a hero or being part of any sort of team—he just wants to fight his way to the top!

The series stars:

Nii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in Japanese in January 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on November 9.

The manga ranked no. 9 in AnimeJapan's 2022 list of "Manga We Want To See Animated."

