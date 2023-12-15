DeNeel, Novel Core Perform Theme Songs for Kingdom Anime's 5th Series

© 原泰久／集英社・キングダム製作委員会

The official website for the anime of'smanga revealed on Friday thatwill perform the opening theme "Shirubebi" (Guiding Fire) andwill perform the ending theme "RULERS" for the anime's fifth series.

The anime's fifth series will premiere on the NHK General channel on January 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:00 midnight JST).

The new season features new and returning cast members.

New cast members include:

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.