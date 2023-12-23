A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime debuted on October 7

Aniplex 's YouTube channel revealed in a new trailer on Sunday that the anime based on Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean web comic is getting a second season. The anime's official Twitter also shared a new key visual.

Image via A Returner's Magic anime Twitter © A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

Yen Press is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

The first season of the anime premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , MBS , and CTV . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries, along with an English dub.

The web comic is based on an original story by Usonan , which published on KakaoPage between September 2016 to August 2019. The webtoon adaptation with art by Wookjakga was launched in May 2018,