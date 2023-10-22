Crunchyroll Announces English Dub Casts for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special, 4 More Anime

© A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

Crunchyroll revealed the English voice cast for the anime adaptation of Usonan and Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special web novel on Friday, along with the dub cast for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain , Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2, Dead Mount Death Play Part 2, and Spy×Family Season 2.

The English cast for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special includes:

Jeremy Inman will serve as the director, Samantha Herek will be the producer, Heather Walker will be the script writer, Andrew Tipps will be the mixer, and Noah Whitehead will serve as the engineer.

The anime debuted on October 7 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , MBS , and CTV .



The English cast for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain includes:

Kirstie Simone will direct the dub , Jamie Simone will produce, Seth Walther will pen the scripts, and Calvin Pfeffer will be be responsible for mixing and audio engineering.

The second anime season of Kanata Yanagino 's The Faraway Paladin ( Saihate no Paladin ) light novel series premiered on October 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS- NTV channels.



The English cast for Girlfriend, Girlfriend includes:

Jonathan Rigg will direct the dub , Samantha Herek will produce, Leah Clark will adapt the script, Matt Grounds will mix, with Jeremy Woods serving as audio engineer.

The second season premiered on October 6 on the Animeism programming block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels.



The English cast for Dead Mount Death Play Part 2 includes:

Jason Lord will direct the dub , Colleen Clinkenbeard will produce, Ben Phillips will pen the script, Matt Grounds will mix, and Ian Emerson will serve as audio engineer.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on October 9.



The English dub cast for Spy×Family includes:

Cris George will direct the dub , Zach Bolton will produce, Tyler Walker will pen the scripts, Andrew Tipps will mix, and Jose Sandoval will serve as audio engineer.

The second season premiered on October 7 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels.



Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, all articles by Liam Dempsey)