Mayu Sakurai's Boss Wife Manga Ends in Next Volume in Summer 2024

Manga about woman marrying yakuza member to buy off debt launched in 2019

© Mayu Sakurai, Kodansha

Boss Wife

The eighth compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on December 13 that the series will end in its ninth volume, which is scheduled for release in summer 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and describes the story:

When Hasumi has a chance meeting with her old high school crush, Yamato Kujo, she figures she might as well spend one night in bliss before she deals with the debt collectors that hound her steps. But when Yamato reveals he's become a yakuza member, Hasumi panics and runs away—only to have Yamato pop up again, but this time with a proposition: He'll buy her debt if she becomes his bride. But can she take the pressure and drama of becoming a yakuza wife?

Sakurai launched the manga in Kodansha 's Ane Friend digital magazine in 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in November 2020.

Kodansha USA also publishes Sakurai's The Angel, The Devil, and Me manga digitally in English.