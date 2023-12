Kingdom Anime's 5th Series Reveals Main Promo Video, 2 New Cast Members

The official website for the anime of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed two new cast members and the fifth series' main promo video on Thursday. The video features background music by the anime's music composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano . The video also previews the opening theme song "Shirubebi" (Guiding Fire) by DeNeel .

Newly announced cast members are:

Kenta Miyake as Ba Tei/Ma Cheng

© 原泰久/集英社・キングダム製作委員会

Yoshihisa Kawahara as Ryuu Tou/Liu Dong

© 原泰久/集英社・キングダム製作委員会

The anime's fifth series will premiere on theGeneral channel on January 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 7 at 12:00 midnight JST).will perform the ending theme "RULERS" for the fifth series.

The new season features new and returning cast members.

Previously announced new cast includes:

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.