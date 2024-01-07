×
Metallic Rouge Anime Posts 7 More Cast Members, Clean Opening & Ending Sequences

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Hiroshi Yanaka, Mariya Ise, Minami Tsuda, Hiroki Yasumoto, more join BONES anime premiering on Wednesday

The official website for the original television anime Metallic Rouge revealed seven more cast members, and started streaming the anime's clean opening and ending sequences on Sunday.

metallic
© BONES, Fuji TV

The anime's seven newly announced cast members are (above image from top left to bottom right, character name spellings are not confirmed):

Opening Song: "Rouge" by Yu-ka

Ending Song: "Scarlet" by DAZBEE

The previously announced cast members include (character name spellings are not confirmed):

metallic
© BONES, Fuji TV
Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.

The anime will premiere on January 10 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

Sources: Metallic Rouge anime's website, Comic Natalie

