SPY×FAMILY Code: White Film Tops 4.41 Billion Yen After 3rd Weekend at #1

Film sells 3.29 million tickets in 18 days

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

Theanime film sold 3.29 million tickets for a cumulative total of 4.41 billion yen (about US$30.6 million), as of Monday, its 18th day of screening. The film still holds the #1 spot in the Japanese box office in its third weekend.

The film sold 2.08 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 2.8 billion yen (about US$19.47 million) in its 10 days of screening (from December 22-31). As of January 3, in its 13 days of screening, the film sold 2.59 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 3.4 billion yen. (about US$23.62 million).

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days, and sold 585,000 tickets, to earn 800 million yen (about US$5.56 million) in its second week, from December 29-31.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024, and describes the story:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME wasthe music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film's theme song "Soulsoup." The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season. Gen Hoshino performed the film's ending song "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light). Hoshino previously performed the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the anime's first television season, and the new song serves as a "sequel" to that song.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

The television anime's second season premiered on October 7. The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan in October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English.

The film's collaboration with the Street Fighter 6 fighting game started on Tuesday, and will end on January 31.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web