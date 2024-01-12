The Apothecary Diaries Anime Casts Kouki Uchiyama

Uchiyama plays Lakan's subordinate Rikuson

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino 's The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime has cast Kouki Uchiyama as Rikuson, Lakan's subordinate. The character will appear in the anime's 14th episode on Saturday.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) debuted on January 6. Uru is performing the new opening theme song "Ambivalent," and wacci is performing the new ending theme song "Ai wa Kusuri" (Love is Medicine).

Other new cast members include Takuya Kirimoto as the monocle-wearing strategist Lakan, and Kaori Nazuka as the mysterious court lady Suirei.

The anime premiered on October 21 with the first three episodes, and will air for two cours . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Norihiro Naganuma ( The Ancient Magus' Bride season 1) is directing the anime at TOHO animation and OLM , and Naganuma is also supervising the scripts. Akinori Fudesaka is the assistant director. Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata is the sound director. Satoru Kousaki ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ), Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss ), and Arisa Okehazama ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) are all composing music for the anime.