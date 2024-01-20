Blue Archive Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, April Debut

A livestream event for Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game revealed on Saturday that the game's television anime adaptation Blue Archive The Animation will premiere in April on TV Tokyo and its affiliates and on BS11 . The anime will adapt the "Countermeasures Committee" arc. The anime will also have a presence at the AnimeJapan 2024 event in March.

The event also streamed a promotional video for the anime and revealed a main visual, as well as more cast and staff.

© NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

The anime stars:

Daigo Yamagishi ( YuruYuri, 2019 OVA , Show By Rock!! Stars!! ) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures and Candy Box . Shunji Maki is the assistant director, Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi are overseeing the series scripts, and Hiromitsu Hagiwara is the character designer and chief animation director.

Other staff members include:

Yostar Pictures already animates the trailers for the game's various limited time events, and also animated Blue Archive: 1.5th Anniversary Short Animation in July 2022, and Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer in November 2022. Candy Box worked with Yostar Pictures on Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , as well as the second and fifth episodes of Arknights: Prelude to Dawn .

Nexon describes the original game's story:

The city's academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent. The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole. However, the group's ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president's leadership. To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city's newest club and the last to be approved before the president's disappearance. To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos. (Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan on February 4, 2021. Nexon published the global version on November 8, 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.