The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor TV Anime Reveals Main Staff

Kadokawa revealed the main staff on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Sarasa Nagase 's The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor ( Yarinaoshi Reijō wa Ryūtei Heika o Kōryaku-chū ) novel series. Kadokawa also revealed a visual.

Additionally, Kadokawa revealed a celebration illustration for the anime from original character designer Mitsuya Fuji .

Kentarō Suzuki ( Requiem of the Rose King , Angels of Death ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Atsuo Ishino (scriptwriter for Chihayafuru 2 , A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Sana Komatsu ( The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere this year.

Jill is sentenced to death by the crown prince, her fiancé. But just before she dies, she's sent back in time six years to the party where their engagement had been decided. To avoid this route of ruin, Jill immediately proposes to the person standing behind her…but it's the man who was her greatest enemy, Emperor Hadis?! Jill knows all about his future descent into evil. She quickly retracts the proposal, but the delighted Hadis takes her back to his castle and makes her a meal. Completely won over by the food, Jill makes a life-changing decision… “I'm going to reform—no, I'm going to make you happy!” It's time to redo this life with the enemy!

is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Nagase began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the series is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print with illustrations by Mitsuya Fuji in March 2020.

Anko Yuzu launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in July 2020. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English with the title The Second-Chance Noble Daughter Sets Out to Conquer the Dragon Emperor .

