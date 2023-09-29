Updated: The Twitter account stated the anime will premiere in 2024, not in January 2024 as this article previously stated. ANN regrets the error.

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of's) novel series revealed on Friday that the anime will air on television in 2024.

Cross Infinite World is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Jill is sentenced to death by the crown prince, her fiancé. But just before she dies, she's sent back in time six years to the party where their engagement had been decided. To avoid this route of ruin, Jill immediately proposes to the person standing behind her…but it's the man who was her greatest enemy, Emperor Hadis?! Jill knows all about his future descent into evil. She quickly retracts the proposal, but the delighted Hadis takes her back to his castle and makes her a meal. Completely won over by the food, Jill makes a life-changing decision… “I'm going to reform—no, I'm going to make you happy!” It's time to redo this life with the enemy!

Nagase began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the series is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print with illustrations by Mitsuya Fuji in March 2020.

Anko Yuzu launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in July 2020. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English with the title The Second-Chance Noble Daughter Sets Out to Conquer the Dragon Emperor .

Sources: The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.