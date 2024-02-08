'As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill' Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Cast, Opening Song, April 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Miraijin A (also known as Jinei Mirai) and illustrator jimmy's As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World ( Tensei Kizoku Kantei Sukiru de Nariagaru - Jakushō Ryōchi o Uketsuidanode, Yūshūna Jinzai o Fuyashite Itara, Saikyō Ryōchi ni Natteta ) light novel series began streaming the anime's third promotional video on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the anime's April 7 premiere date, and it also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Blue Days" by TRUE .

The new cast members include:

Hitomi Nabatame as Mireille



Haruka Tomatsu as Fahm



Previously announced cast members include:

Natsumi Fujiwara as Ars Louvent

Taito Ban as Ritsu Muses

Narumi Kaho as Charlotte Wraith

Miho Okasaki as Rosell Kischa

Kana Hanazawa as Lycia Plaid



Hiroki Tōchi as Raven Louvent



The anime will premiere on April 7 as the debut series for the new "Agaru Anime" programming block on, and 26 other affiliated networks. The block will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA has licensed Inoue's manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint). The company describes the story:

One day when leaving work, Ars Louvent dies and is reborn as a weak aristocrat in another world. Using his “Appraisal” skill, which lets him see the stats of others, he recruits the best people to his side in order to turn his country's fortunes around. Based on a hit light novel with over 30 million online views in Japan!

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Kodansha released the fifht novel in the series in July 2023. The manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in November 2023