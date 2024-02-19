Touken Ranbu Warriors Game Gets Manga Adaptation

Series launches on March 15

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed on February 15 that the Touken Ranbu Musou ( Touken Ranbu Warriors ) game will be getting a manga adaptation in the April issue of the magazine on March 15. Nashinoki will draw the manga and DMM Games /Nitro Plus are credited with the original story. The artist shared a celebratory image on Twitter .

Image via Nashinoki's Twitter © Nashinoki, DMM Games/Nitro Plus

The author also stated on Twitter they will serialize the manga in the magazine every other month.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions on August 21.

The Touken Ranbu Warriors game was a collaboration between Touken Ranbu -Online- and the Musou/Warriors game franchise. The game launched in Japan for PC and Nintendo Switch in February 2022. The game launched for the Switch and PC via Steam in North America in May 2022.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji , the anime of the franchise's first non-musical stage play, will premiere in April. The Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play will have screenings in Japanese theaters starting on April 5.

The Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu (Mischievous! Touken Ranbu) project is getting an anime adaptation.

Source: Comic Gene 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.