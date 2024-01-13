Touken Ranbu Stage Play's Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April TV Debut in Teaser

The "Touken Ranbu Online Ninth Anniversary's Eve! Nine Big Announcements Starting at Nine" event debuted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the anime of the Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stage play on Saturday. The video announces the anime's Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji title, main cast, main staff, and April television premiere.



The cast members are reprising their roles from earlier in the franchise :

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) is directing the anime at Domerica . As previously announced, the play's director and playwright Kenichi Suemitsu ( Welcome to the Ballroom , Delico's Nursery ) returns to oversee and write the series scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) is designing the characters, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Fluffy Paradise , Love After World Domination ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

is the first of 15 non-musical stage plays based on thegame (thus far). The play follows Fudō Yukimitsu, the (anthropomorphized) sword that real-life legendary leader Oda Nobunaga received from his attendant Mori Ranmaru.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions on August 21.

An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January. The Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play will have screenings in Japanese theaters starting on April 5.

Update: Seiichirō Yamashita 's name corrected. Thanks, rahzel rose.

