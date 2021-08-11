Touken Ranbu Franchise Gets Musou/Warriors Game on Switch, PC

The popular game Touken Ranbu -Online- and the Musou/Warriors game franchise are collaborating with the Touken Ranbu Musou game which will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC. This will be the first Touken Ranbu game for a game console system, and it will recreate the Touken Ranbu world in 3D.



The developer ω-Force, which has worked on several KOEI Tecmo Games' action titles, and the Ruby Party brand are collaborating on the new game's production.

Source: Mantan Web