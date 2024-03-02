Shueisha's Young Jump Launches Shueisha Seinen Manga Newcomer Award with 45 Themes

Shueisha announced on Thursday the Shueisha Seinen Newcomer Manga Award to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Weekly Young Jump magazine. The contest is based on the 100 Million Yen 40 Manga Award, which the company ran in 2019 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the magazine.

Image via Comic Natalie © Shueisha

The contest will have 45 different themes for artists to participate in. The top 10 entries in these categories will move on to the final selection round and the grand prize winner will be awarded a cash prize of 10 million yen (about US$66,600).

The judges for the final selection will include Aka Akasaka , Hiroya Oku , Toshio Sako , Satoru Noda , Yasuhisa Hara , and ONE .

The total prize pool for the contest amounts to 100 million yen (about US$666,200). Entries will be accepted between February 29 - July 31.

The 100 Million Yen 40 manga award contained common categories such as "Battle Manga," "Historical Manga," and "Science Fiction Manga." The new contest also expands the categories to include new categories like "Mascot Character Manga," "Vertical Manga," and "VTuber / eSports Manga."

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website launched the "Kimi no Tsuyomi dake Shinsa! Itten Hyōka Mangashō" (Judging You Purely on Your Strength! A Manga Award Evaluating Just One Thing) manga award last. The award claims that judges will evaluate manga only on their strong points, even the work it only has one strength, and even if other elements of it are dissatisfactory.

Source: Comic Natalie