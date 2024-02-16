Shonen Jump+ Launches New Manga Award

New award will judge submitted works purely on their strong points

Image via Comic Natalie © Shueisha

The editorial staff of'smanga website announced on Thursday that it is launching a new manga award named "Kimi no Tsuyomi dake Shinsa! Itten Hyōka Mangashō" (Judging You Purely on Your Strength! A Manga Award Evaluating Just One Thing). The award claims that judges will evaluate manga only on their strong points, even if it only has one strength, even if other elements of it are dissatisfactory.

The award will have six categories, namely "Art," "Planning," "Story," "Layout," "Character," and "Originality." Judges will pick more than three winners for each category, each awarded 50,000 yen (about US$330). The award will also have a "Special Serialization Prize," which will guarantee a serialization on Shonen Jump+ , as well as a 200,000 yen (about US$1,300) prize. The judges will pick more than one winner for this category. Submitted works may win in more than one category.

The award will accept submissions until May 15.

Source: Comic Natalie