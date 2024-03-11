Miku Itō, Moe Toyota Perform Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote Anime's Ending Song

Itō, Toyota also star in anime as main duo

Image via Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of writerand illustrator's(The Two Sides ofRadio) light novel series revealed on Monday thatandwill perform the anime's ending theme song "Stand By You!" as their respective characters Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō and Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe.

Miku Itō also performs the opening theme song "Now On Air."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on April 10, and on BS NTV on April 13.

The anime stars:

Miku Itō as Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō

as Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō Moe Toyota as Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe

as Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe Ikumi Hasegawa as Otome Sakuranamiki

as Otome Sakuranamiki Nao Tōyama as Yubisaki Mekuru

Hideki Tachibana ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Chaos Dragon ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , and Shoko Takimoto ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , Chaos Dragon , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is supervising the series scripts. Keiichi Hirokawa ( MONACA ) and Kuniyuki Takahashi ( MONACA ) are composing the music.

The story follows Yūhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actresses who attend the same high school and are in the same class. They host a radio program together. However, Yasumi is really Yumiko the gyaru (gal) in real life, while Yūhi is actually Chika the quiet girl. They are diametrically opposed in appearance and personality, and they get into fights when they are not on air.

Nogatsu and Sabamizore launched the ongoing novel series in February 2020. Umemi Makimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020, and ended it in July 2021. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2021.