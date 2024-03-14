'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!' TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff in Teaser Video

Visual also revealed

The official website for the anime based on Suzuki Makishima 's Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ( Nihon e Yōkoso Elf-san. ) light novels revealed the show's TV format, main staff, main cast, teaser visual, and teaser promotional video on Thursday.

The anime will star Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kazuhiro Kitase / Kazuhiho and Kaede Hondo as Marie.

Tōru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at studio Zero-G . Aya Yoshinaga ( Golden Kamuy , Durarara!! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Madoka Hirayama ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , I Don't Like My Big Brother at All ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

J-Novel Club is releasing both novels and the manga adaptation in English, and describes the story:

Kazuhiro Kitase's only hobby is sleeping. Ever since he was young, he would enter a wondrous world within his dreams and go on thrilling adventures. One day, he goes on an adventure with an elf girl he became friends with in his dream world, but it's put to an abrupt halt when they both get scorched with a dragon's breath! As he wakes up from his dream, he notices a familiar figure sleeping next to him...the elf girl from his dreams?! Join Kazuhiro on his new adventures through Japan with Ms. Elf!

Makishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2017, where it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan publishes the compiled novels digitally with illustrations by Yappen , and it published the ninth novel volume on October 19.

Shimo Aono launched the manga adaptation of the story on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in December 2018. Hobby Japan published the ninth manga volume on December 28.