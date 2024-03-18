Twilight Out of Focus Boys-Love TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Visual, July Debut

The official website of the television anime adaptation of Jyanome 's Twilight Out of Focus ( Tasogare Outfocus ) BL manga series announced on Monday the anime's cast, staff members, and July debut. It also revealed the key visual for the anime.

Image via Twilight Out of Focus anime's Twitter account ©じゃのめ・講談社／「黄昏アウトフォーカス」製作委員会

Image via Image via Chill Chill's Twitter account ©じゃのめ・講談社／「黄昏アウトフォーカス」製作委員会

The cast members include (from left to right in image above):

Toshinori Watanabe ( Tokyo Ghoul:re , Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest ) is directing the anime Studio DEEN . Yoko Kikuchi ( Kuroko's Basketball , Junjō Romantica ) is designing the characters while Yoshimi Narita ( Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie , Wonderful Precure! ) is in charge of series composition.

Film enthusiast Mao Tsuchiya and his lone wolf roommate Hisashi Otomo make three promises: ① That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend,

② That Hisashi will never approach Mao “in that way,” and

③ That they'll respect each other's “private time.” The second-years' ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but reality is never as simple as it seems in the movies, and some things are not so easily promised…

The manga series launched in'sdigitalmagazine in 2019, and the compiled book volume released in June that same year. released the manga digitally in March 2022, and physically on May 9.describes the story:

The second work in the series, a spinoff story titled Twilight Out of Focus 2: Afterimages in Slow Motion ( Zanzō Slow Motion ), shipped in Japan in July 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga on July 11.

The original story continues in the series' third manga Twilight Out of Focus 3: Overlap ( Tasogare Outfocus overlap ), which released in Japan in August 2020. Kodansha USA published the manga on September 19.

The fourth manga, Twilight Out of Focus 4: The Evening Monologues ( Yoiyoi Monologue ) featuring a different story, shipped in Japan in June 2021. Kodansha USA published the manga in English on December 19.

The fifth and latest manga in the series, titled Twilight Out of Focus long take ( Tasogare Outfocus long take ), shipped in Japan on July 12.