Arifureta Anime Season 3 Reveals New Teaser, Visual, Fall Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series revealed a new teaser video and visual for the anime's third season. The video reveals the anime's fall premiere.
The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series with both English subtitles and a dub. The second season premiered in January 2022. Funimation also streamed the anime.
Funimation described the story:
Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.
J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero. Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai (Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou) spinoff manga.
Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki, after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.
Sources: Arifureta anime's website, Comic Natalie