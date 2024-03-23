Arifureta Anime Season 3 Reveals New Teaser, Visual, Fall Premiere

3rd season revealed in September 2022

The official website for the anime of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series revealed a new teaser video and visual for the anime's third season. The video reveals the anime's fall premiere.

Image via Arifureta anime's website © 白米良・オーバーラップ／ありふれた製作委員会

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series with both English subtitles and a dub . The second season premiered in January 2022. Funimation also streamed the anime.

Funimation described the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.