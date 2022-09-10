Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime Gets 3rd Season

Announced at screening of latest original video anime

An advance screening for the newest original video anime of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ( Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō ) light novel series announced on Saturday that a third television season has been green-lit.





The first season of the anime premiered on July 8, 2019. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles, and will also begin streaming an English dub on July 22. 2019. Funimation describes the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

The second season premiere on January 13.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.

Source: Comic Natalie