CyberAgent Reveals Guidelines for Using In-House Creators Using Generative AI for Art

Guidelines aim to avoid copyright violations

Image via CyberAgent Facebook page © CyberAgent, Inc.

revealed on April 3 that it has created in-house guidelines for its creators for using generative AI/large language models for images, aimed at avoiding violations of copyright law and highlighting that current generative AI cannot produce a usable end product as-is.

The guidelines stress that creators should not enter personal or confidential information when using AI tools, or use them explicitly to create content that is similar to other works, as well as not to enter prompts that include the names of other works, other creators, or celebrities and other well-known people. The guidelines also forbid creators from uploading copyrighted works as part of the learning model without express permission from the copyright holder. In-house creators using generative AI are expected to do their due diligence and check if results are similar to other works, and be aware of how the AI generates works that may be too similar to other works.

The guidelines stress that creators should avoid treating the generated image as a final product, and make as many necessary adjustments and modifications to it as possible, treating it as the starting point of a final product. The company's system security and legal affairs groups must also conduct inspections of the generative AI and the models it uses.

CyberAgent noted that the guidelines are intended to foster a way for the company to "ride the new wave" of AI-generated content in a positive way, while acknowledging that lack of legal frameworks and regulation around the new technology has left creators uneasy. The company also acknowledged that there have been many use cases already of its in-house creators wanting to use AI, but remaining unsure of how exactly to use it in a creative way, or the legal ramifications of its use.

CyberAgent established its AI Lab group in 2016, and it debuted its first large language model based on Japanese in May 2023. The company established an AI-focused business unit focused on game development named "Game AI Lab" in October, as well as the "Animation AI Lab" business unit for animation production in the same month.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Granblue Fantasy the Animation .

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony in February 2021 with the goals to strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy to expand Kadokawa 's IPs worldwide, and to cooperate with CyberAgent and Sony for "mutual exploitation of each other's business, expertise, and other strengths."

CyberAgent acquired stage production company Nelke Planning in June 2023.

Source: CyberAgent via Otakomu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.