Naked Ape's Shōnen Psycho Manga Listed to End in 4th Volume

Manga about brother, sister becoming target of murderous stepbrother launched in 2022

Image via Amazon © naked ape, Coamix

Boy Psycho.

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of manga creator duo's) manga as the final volume, which is scheduled for release on September 20.

The manga centers on Reishin Amō, a boy who, thanks to his mother's remarriage, becomes part of a family that leads one of Japan's leading business conglomerates. Unbeknownst to him, the company's underworld business is that of assassination. His stepbrother Garaku is a psychopath who enjoys particularly sadistic ways of killing. Now Reishin and his sister Sarasa are Garaku's new playthings.

naked ape launched the manga on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma website in July 2022. Coamix published the manga's first volume in February 2023, and the third volume on February 20.

naked ape recently ended their Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) manga on June 6. The duo launched the manga for the project in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in June 2021. When the manga launched, the magazine noted that the manga is part of a larger media project. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth volume in August 2023. The project inspired both a live-action film adaptation and a stage play in October 2023 and September 2023, respectively.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga in September 2021. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.

Source: Amazon