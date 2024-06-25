Manga launched in 2014; anime adaptation gets 2nd season

Update on July 20: Monthly Big Gangan announced on X/Twitter on July 20 that the manga will instead end in the September issue on August 23, instead of the August issue on July 25 as it had previously announced. Square Enix apologized for the mistake.

Square Enix

Monthly Big Gangan

Tales of Wedding Rings

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that the manga creator duo's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 25.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Satou's best friend, Hime, tells him that she's moving, he decides to follow. After crashing her wedding in another world, he ends up as the groom when she suddenly kisses him! Prophecy states that her husband is destined to be the Ring King-a hero of immense power who will save the world from the Abyssal King! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is his new marriage going to end before it even begins?

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. The 14th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 25. Maybe previously stated that they hope to end the manga by its 15th volume, if all goes as planned. Yen Press will release the manga's 14th volume on September 17. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English digitally beginning in 2015, until it ended its manga service on December 11.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . The anime is getting a second season.

Source: Monthly Big Gangan July issue





